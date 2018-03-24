Cubs' Pedro Strop: Likely to make two more spring appearances
Strop, who made his Cactus League debut Thursday, will likely get into at least two more games before spring training is over and could be ready for the start of the regular season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Strop has been sidelined this spring with a calf injury and then an illness, which delayed his recovery. He looked good in his debut, setting down the side in order with a strikeout in his inning of work. Manager Joe Maddon indicated that he wants to see how Strop looks in his next few outings before deciding on the righty's status for Opening Day. Unless he suffers a setback, it appears Strop should be ready for the start of the regular season, and he'll slot into a high-leverage role in front of new closer Brandon Morrow.
