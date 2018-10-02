Cubs' Pedro Strop: Makes wild-card roster
Strop (hamstring) is on the 25-man roster for Tuesday's wild-card game against the Rockies.
Strop hasn't pitched since Sept. 13 while dealing with hamstring soreness. The Cubs likely would have preferred getting Strop a regular-season inning before his return but did not have that luxury. Given the importance of Tuesday's contest, the team clearly feels that he's ready to go. He could be thrust into a high-leverage role immediately with Brandon Morrow (arm) and Carl Edwards Jr. (forearm) both out. If a save situation arises Tuesday, it could go to Strop, Jesse Chavez or Steve Cishek.
