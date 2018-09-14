Strop (hamstring) is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Thursday's game against the Nationals, Eddie Matz of ESPN.com reports.

Strop is scheduled for an MRI on Friday, and although the severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed, the 33-year-old believes he'll need the next few weeks to rest and rehab before taking the hill again. If Strop is forced to miss significant time, the Cubs will likely turn to a closer-by-committee approach down the stretch of the final season. Carl Edwards, Steve Cishek, Justin Wilson and Brandon Kintzler are likely candidates for save opportunities in that scenario.