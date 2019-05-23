Cubs' Pedro Strop: May not need rehab assignment
Strop (hamstring) may not need a rehab assignment before being activated, potentially soon after Saturday's scheduled bullpen session, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
He has been out since May 5 with the hamstring strain, but threw two strong bullpen sessions this week, with a final test coming Saturday. After that session, the Cubs will decide whether to send him on a rehab assignment or to activate him. Steve Cishek has been an admirable replacement as the closer, but Strop figures to get back in the ninth-inning mix upon his activation.
