Strop (hamstring) completed a bullpen session with no issues Friday and could pitch Monday against the Red Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said Strop should pitch during the two-game series against Boston, and that one appearance could be enough for him to be ready for the regular season. The 33-year-old has been nursing the mild right hamstring strain for a couple weeks but appears on track for Opening Day if he can avoid a setback.