Strop didn't allow a basreunner in the ninth inning to earn the save Sunday against the Cardinals.

Strop earned his third consecutive save since Brandon Morrow (biceps) hit the disabled list most recently. No other pitcher in the Cubs' bullpen has earned one, so it appears that he is most likely to see the chances so long as Morrow is unavailable. Strop has been effective this season, posting a 2.51 ERA and 1.09 WHIP to go along with 41 strikeouts across 43 innings. However, he is only 5-for-8 in save chances.