Strop (hamstring) reported no issues following his most recent bullpen session, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Strop will ramp things up in another bullpen session, and if everything goes off without a hitch, the right-hander will likely be cleared to pitch in a game (likely a minor-league contest) shortly thereafter. The Cubs are handling the reliever with care, though he should still have enough time to get ready for the start of the season, assuming he returns to game action before the end of camp.