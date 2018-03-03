Manager Joe Maddon said Strop (calf) is "getting close" to making his spring training debut, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Strop has yet to appear in a game this spring due to a sore left calf, but it appears to be a minor issue that won't affect his availability for the regular season. There was some thought that Strop could ascend to the closer's role this season when the Cubs let Wade Davis walk in free agency, but newcomer Brandon Morrow is expected to hold down the ninth, meaning Strop will stick in his customary setup role for now.