Strop (hamstring) said Saturday that he will not pitch this weekend but that he is aiming to return Thursday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Thursday would mark the start of the postseason should the Cubs hold the Brewers off for the NL Central crown. When asked if he'd be available Monday (for a potential tiebreaker with Milwaukee) or Tuesday (potential Wild Card game), Strop responded, "Don't talk to me about Tuesday, we're looking [to win the division]." A return to the mound Thursday would mark a significant recovery after he suffered a hamstring injury in mid-September, though more should be known after he tests it in the coming days.