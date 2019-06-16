Strop walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his eighth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

The right-hander has now converted four straight save opportunities, and Strop will continue to hold down the fort as the Cubs' closer until Craig Kimbrel is ready to join the roster -- a move that seems a week or so away from happening.

