Strop saved his fourth game in a win over the Cardinals on Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning in which he allowed no hits and no walks. He struck out two.

Strop has converted four saves out of his five chances, and in his last nine appearances covering 9.2 innings has allowed just one run, striking out 11 while walking two. Strop holds a 2.53 ERA and 0.75 WHIP this season.