Strop (calf) is closing in on a return to the mound for a spring game, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Strop has yet to appear in a spring contest due to a sore left calf but said he's almost there in terms of his recovery. Expect the right-hander to be fully operational by the time Opening Day rolls around.

