Cubs' Pedro Strop: Picks up first save Friday
Strop pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and one strikeout to record his first save of the season Friday against the Pirates.
Regular closer Brandon Morrow had appeared in the last two games, so it appeared he was simply getting a breather, which allowed Strop to record his first save of the season. The 32-year-old righty has been solid for the Cubs this season, as he now has a 2.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 26.2 innings of work.
