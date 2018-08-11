Strop earned his ninth save of the year after tossing a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Nationals, striking out one.

Strop was called on to hold a one-run lead and did just that, working around his own error to shut the door. He's done a very good job deputizing for Brandon Morrow, whose return timetable from his biceps injury remains unclear. Strop and his 2.74 ERA and 9.0 K/9 should remain a capable closing option for the near future.