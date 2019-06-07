Strop allowed a solo home run but struck out two and still nailed down a save in a 3-1 victory against the Cardinals on Friday.

Working with a three-run lead, Strop had a big enough cushion to allow a solo shot and still record his sixth save. He retired the other three batters he faced. However, the homer didn't help his ERA. Strop is 6-for-8 in save chances with a 4.97 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.