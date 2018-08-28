Strop was lifted in the ninth inning of Monday's 7-4 win over the Mets after he gave up a hit and a walk while retiring just one batter. He recorded the hold while Jesse Chavez got the last two batters to snag the save.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon had a quick hook in this one, as he wasted no time in pulling Strop with two runners on in the ninth inning. The 33-year-old reliever looked puzzled by the decision, but Maddon has been known to mix and match with his bullpen, and the manager also likely wasn't too pleased with Strop's leadoff walk and general wildness (11 pitches, just five for strikes). Strop still figures to be the primary closer with Brandon Morrow (biceps) on the DL, but if Monday is any indication, he's not on a particularly long leash.