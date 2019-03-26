Strop (hamstring) received a clean bill of health and will be available for Opening Day, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Strop suffered a right hamstring strain during camp, but he's managed to overcome the injury and will be ready for the start of the 2019 campaign. He'll be the favorite for save opportunities early in the year with Brandon Morrow (elbow) on the shelf.

