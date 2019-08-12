Strop struck out one and walked one through a scoreless ninth inning to record his 10th save in a 6-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Strop allowed a walk, but it was the lone baserunner that would reach as he nailed down his 10th save. With the Cubs dealing with numerous injuries in the bullpen, Strop may get a few save opportunities in the short term. Strop has a 4.85 ERA and a 31:10 K:BB through 34 appearances this season.