Cubs' Pedro Strop: Records 11th save
Strop pitched a perfect ninth inning to record the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Braves.
Strop was lifted from his last save opportunity Monday after recording just a single out and allowing two baserunners, but he was able to get the job done in this one. The 33-year-old now has a strong 2.45 ERA and 11 saves this season, and he should continue to fill in as the Cubs' closer for however long Brandon Morrow (biceps) remains on the DL. With Morrow still not throwing off a mound, Strop could have the job for the rest of the regular season at least.
