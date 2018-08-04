Strop pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Strop picked up his second save in as many days, but the two appearances couldn't have been any more different. On Friday, the 33-year-old entered with the Cubs up 5-2 and allowed two earned runs before getting out of trouble. Strop was much more efficient Saturday, needing just 12 pitches to close things out in order. The righty now has seven saves and a 2.80 ERA, and he'll continue to serve as the interim closer while Brandon Morrow (biceps) is on the disabled list.