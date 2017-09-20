Play

Strop pitched a perfect seventh inning with a strikeout in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays to record his 20th hold of the season.

Strop has his ERA under 3.00 and his 20 holds rank 11th in the National League. He remains a vital member of the Cubs bullpen, though he's behind Wade Davis, and possibly Carl Edwards and Justin Wilson, in the saves pecking order.

