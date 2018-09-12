Strop picked up the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Brewers, tossing a clean ninth inning with a strikeout.

Strop breezed through Jesus Aguilar, Ryan Braun and Jonathan Schoop on 13 pitches, getting Schoop to strike out to end the game. Strop now has 13 saves and a stellar 2.33 ERA, and he looks like a good bet to serve as the closer for the rest of the regular season with Brandon Morrow (biceps) only having tossed a light bullpen session so far in his recovery from injury.