Strop retired the final batter of the game in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Cubs to secure his third save of the season.

With regular closer Brandon Morrow (biceps) landing on the disabled list before the game, Strop moved up in the bullpen pecking order. Morrow doesn't figure to be out long, so Strop's window for save opportunities might be brief, though it's encouraging to see that the team definitely trusts him in high-leverage situations. Strop has earned that trust with a strong 2.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39.2 innings this season.