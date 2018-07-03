Cubs' Pedro Strop: Records save Tuesday
Strop recorded his second save of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with one hit allowed and a strikeout.
Strop was used instead of regular closer Brandon Morrow, who picked up a four-out save on Sunday and was apparently getting an extra day of rest after recently returning from the DL. Strop has been effective for the Cubs this season, as he now has a 2.55 ERA, and he should continue to pitch in high-leverage situations with the occasional save opportunity when Morrow needs a day off.
