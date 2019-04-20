Strop retired the final two batters of Friday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks to earn the save.

Brad Brach started the inning for the Cubs but ran into trouble by allowing two singles and a double, which prompted Joe Maddon to call on Strop to put out the fire. The 33-year-old reliever now has two saves this season along with a 3.18 ERA. Strop should remain the team's closer at least until Brandon Morrow (elbow) returns, which could happen sometime next month.