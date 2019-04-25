Cubs' Pedro Strop: Records third save
Strop walked one while striking out one through a scoreless inning to record his third save in a 7-6 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Strop immediately walked the first batter he faced but recovered to face the minimum after forcing a double play to nail down the save. The 33-year-old returned to form after blowing his last save opportunity. Strop has three saves with a 3.52 ERA through nine appearances this season.
