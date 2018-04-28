Strop (3-0) retired the only hitter he faced and snagged the win Friday against the Brewers.

Strop came on in the top of the seventh with runners on the corners and two outs, and he retired Jesus Aguilar on just three pitches to get out of the jam. He then became the pitcher of record when the Cubs broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom half of the inning. Strop has a strong 2.79 ERA this season and he's on pace to surpass his career high in wins, which is currently five.