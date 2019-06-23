Strop pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

After allowing two runs and taking the loss in his last appearance, this was a good bounceback effort for Strop. The righty now has a 5.17 ERA and nine saves this season, though his end-game opportunities could dwindle as soon as Craig Kimbrel is deemed ready to join the MLB roster.