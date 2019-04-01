Strop (0-1) took the loss after allowing a run on one hit and recording one out in Sunday's game against Texas.

Strop was called upon in the bottom of the ninth inning in a tie ballgame, but after surrendering a leadoff double and a groundout to the right side of the infield to advance the runner to third, he bounced a pitch in front of home plate, allowing the game-winning run to cross the plate. The 33-year-old right-hander is off to a tough start to 2019 and has given up two runs across one inning (two appearances).