Cubs' Pedro Strop: Sent home with illness
Strop (calf) was sent home due to an illness, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Strop has been working his way back from a sore calf but that will have to be put on hold while he recovers from flu-like symptoms. Expect the right-hander back in camp by early next week.
