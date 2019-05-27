Strop (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It was unclear whether Strop would need a rehab assignment before returning to the Cubs. However, given his three-week absence, the team has opted for him to complete a few warmup outings. Assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery, the assignment figures to be relatively short.

