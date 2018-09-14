Cubs' Pedro Strop: Sidelined through end of regular season
An MRI revealed that Strop has a moderate left hamstring strain, which will keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. He will be re-evaluated prior to the start of the postseason, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Strop will miss a few weeks after injuring the hamstring while running to first base during Thursday's game against Washington. With the Brewers breathing down Chicago's neck for the NL Central crown, there's a chance the Cubs will play in the Wild-Card game Oct. 2 -- or even miss the playoffs altogether -- so Strop will be re-examined following the team's three-game set with St. Louis to close out the regular season. In his absence, look for Justin Wilson, Steve Cishek, Brandon Kintzler and potentially Jesse Chavez to see work in the ninth-inning role as manager Joe Maddon looks for a steadying presence to close out games.
