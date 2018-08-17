Strop struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth to secure his 10th save in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Strop has been terrific as Chicago's closer with Brandon Morrow (biceps) on the disabled list. He's locked down his last seven save attempts and hasn't been scored on in his last five outings. With Morrow's recovery timetable still uncertain, Strop will continue getting most of the save chances for the foreseeable future.