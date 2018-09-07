Strop (5-1) pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts and grabbed the win when the Cubs prevailed in 10 innings over the Nationals Thursday.

Strop hasn't allowed a run in his past five appearances, and he's picked up two saves, a hold and a win during the stretch. The 33-year-old has done a great job filling in for Brandon Morrow (biceps) as the Cubs' closer, as he now has a sparkling 2.37 ERA this season.