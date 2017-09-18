Strop (5-4) picked up the win in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Strop didn't start the inning off well, as he walked the leadoff hitter and then gave up a one-out single to put runners on first and second. But he avoided trouble by forcing the next two St. Louis hitters to ground out. Strop now has a strong 3.04 ERA and 1.19 WHIP as he remains a key member of the Chicago bullpen.