Cubs' Pedro Strop: Strikes out two en route to eighth save
Strop struck out two in a one-two-three inning to earn his eighth save of the season Monday against the Royals.
Strop threw nine of 10 pitches for strikes as he mowed down the side in order, including six straight strikes to retire the final two hitters via the punchout. He has recorded saves in five straight outings, allowing four baserunners while fanning five during that span. Brandon Morrow (biceps) is still a ways off from returning to the fold, so Strop should continue racking up saves in the immediate future.
