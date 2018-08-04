Strop allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk but managed to record the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Strop came on with a 5-2 lead and quickly made things interesting, allowing a single, a walk and a double to start the ninth inning. The 33-year-old settled down from there to nab his sixth save of the year, and despite the hiccup, he still has a solid 2.86 ERA. Strop should continue to see save chances while regular closer Brandon Morrow (biceps) is on the disabled list.