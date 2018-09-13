Cubs' Pedro Strop: Suffers hamstring injury
Strop appeared to injure his left hamstring while running to first base during Thursday's game against Washington, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Strop batted for himself in the top of the 10th inning, and he injured himself while trying to beat the throw at first base after hitting a ground ball. The severity of the injury has yet to be uncovered, but more news should emerge following the game.
