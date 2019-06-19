Strop (1-3) took the loss after allowing a go-ahead, two-run home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to the White Sox.

It was a rough ninth inning for Strop, who started the frame by allowing a single to James McCann and then the big home run to Eloy Jimenez before departing with one out. The righty's ERA climbed to 5.52 after the subpar outing, and he'll likely get bumped down in the bullpen pecking order once Craig Kimbrel is ready to join the MLB roster.