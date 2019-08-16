Strop (2-5) allowed two runs and did not record an out while getting tagged with the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

The Cubs entered the ninth inning up 5-1 but the wheels came off for several relievers in a stunning loss. Rowan Wick started the inning before allowing two hits and a run, at which point Chicago turned to Strop to close things out. The veteran righty was ineffective, however, as he quickly gave up a hit and hit a batter before getting the hook. Derek Holland then allowed a walkoff grand slam to Bryce Harper, saddling Strop and the Cubs with an unexpected 7-5 loss. Strop now has a disappointing 5.46 ERA this season, though he figures to remain in a high-leverage role while Craig Kimbrel (knee) is out.