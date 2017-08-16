Cubs' Pedro Strop: Takes loss Tuesday
Strop (3-3) was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's game against the Reds. He allowed one earned run on a hit and a walk over an inning of work.
Strop entered a 0-0 game in the top of the eighth inning. After retiring the first hitter, he promptly walked Joey Votto and then gave up a single, which moved Votto to third. Votto would score on a Scooter Gennett sacrifice fly. Despite the hiccup, Strop still has a strong 2.51 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, to go along with 50 strikeouts in 46.2 innings of work.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...