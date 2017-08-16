Strop (3-3) was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's game against the Reds. He allowed one earned run on a hit and a walk over an inning of work.

Strop entered a 0-0 game in the top of the eighth inning. After retiring the first hitter, he promptly walked Joey Votto and then gave up a single, which moved Votto to third. Votto would score on a Scooter Gennett sacrifice fly. Despite the hiccup, Strop still has a strong 2.51 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, to go along with 50 strikeouts in 46.2 innings of work.