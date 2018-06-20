Strop could be in line for some save opportunities in the near future with the Cubs electing to play the matchups in the ninth inning with Brandon Morrow out with a back injury, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Strop has the lowest ERA (1.76) among non-Morrow pitchers to throw more than 15 innings for the Cubs this season, though Steve Cishek could be in mix from the right side as well. Justin Wilson got the opportunity Tuesday and could get the call against lefties.