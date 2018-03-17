Cubs' Pedro Strop: Throws bullpen session Friday
Strop (calf) threw a bullpen session Friday and will next proceed to live batting practice before making his Cactus League debut, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
There were no reported setbacks after the bullpen session, so Strop should still be on schedule to make his first spring training appearance by the middle of next week at the latest. The right-handed reliever has said he feels good and should be ready to go for Opening Day, but it'd be nice to see him take the mound in a game first before feeling fully confident that he won't miss any regular season action.
