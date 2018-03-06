Strop (calf) is throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Strop has battled a sore calf all spring and has yet to make his spring debut. If his bullpen session goes well, he could make an appearance this weekend. He should have enough time to get up to full speed by Opening Day and resume his role as the Cubs' setup man.

