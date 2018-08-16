Strop pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

With the Cubs up 8-4, it wasn't a save situation for Strop, but the ninth inning appearance only further cemented his role as the team's go-to closer with Brandon Morrow (biceps) on the disabled list. Morrow is expected to throw off a mound this weekend, though no concrete timeline for his return has been established, meaning Strop should continue to receive save chances for the time being.

