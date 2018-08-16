Cubs' Pedro Strop: Tosses clean inning in non-save situation
Strop pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.
With the Cubs up 8-4, it wasn't a save situation for Strop, but the ninth inning appearance only further cemented his role as the team's go-to closer with Brandon Morrow (biceps) on the disabled list. Morrow is expected to throw off a mound this weekend, though no concrete timeline for his return has been established, meaning Strop should continue to receive save chances for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...