Strop (hamstring) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Strop was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain May 8, though it appears he's trending in the right direction, as he was able to throw his first bullpen session since suffering the injury. He could advance to throwing against live hitters in the near future, assuming he feels fine following Monday's side session.

