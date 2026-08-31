Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Reds.

A night after going deep three times, Crow-Armstrong led off Sunday's contest with his 37th home run of the season, and he added his 38th long ball in the ninth inning for good measure. That's already a new career best for the 24-year-old superstar, and with 32 stolen bases this year as well, he could be approaching his first 40-40 campaign. Crow-Armstrong's stellar performance has positioned him as a top contender for National League MVP, with Shohei Ohtani looming as his likely top competition for the award. Crow-Armstrong has been particularly dynamic in August with 14 home runs and a 1.098 OPS in 27 games this month.