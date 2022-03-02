Crow-Armstrong said Thursday that he has no restrictions during spring training and is "doing great" in his recovery from the surgery he required last May to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "The most exciting part is he's hitting the ball as hard as ever right now," Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner said of Crow-Armstrong. "So it's great to just have him healthy again.'"

Even though he has yet to make his organizational debut, Crow-Armstrong was the main prize in the trade package the Cubs received last July in the deadline deal that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the Mets. While he only appeared in six games at the Low-A level before getting surgery, Crow-Armstrong produced an 1.063 OPS in those contests while drawing positive reviews for his work as a defender in center field. He nabbed only two stolen bases on five attempts, but the soon-to-be 20-year-old is viewed as a plus baserunner who could eventually prove to be an asset in the steals category. Assuming Crow-Armstrong escapes the spring without any setbacks, the Cubs will likely assign him to Low-A Myrtle Beach to begin the season, but a promotion to High-A South Bend could come quickly if he's able to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury.