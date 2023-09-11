The Cubs plan to call up Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 21-year-old will make his first trip to the big leagues this week, with his arrival expected to bolster the Cubs as they prepare for a playoff run. He's expected to immediately settle in as an everyday player in center field, where he already profiles as a potential Gold Glove-caliber defender. Crow-Armstrong has also displayed some growth as a hitter in 2023 while splitting time between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee, slashing .283/.365/.511 to go with 20 home runs and 37 stolen bases in 47 attempts. Expect the Cubs to deploy Crow-Armstrong near the bottom of the lineup, though if he can keep his strikeouts in check and continue to get on base at a steady clip like he has in the minors, he should have ample opportunities to put his speed on display in September.