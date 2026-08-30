Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-6 with three home runs, six RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 17-5 win over the Reds.

The All-Star outfielder added his National League MVP case, recording his first career three-homer game while also racking up a career-high-tying six RBI on Saturday. He now has five multi-homer efforts on the campaign and 11 for his career as well. Through 608 trips to the plate, Crow-Armstrong is slashing a robust .282/.377/.567 with 36 long balls, 89 RBI, 32 stolen bases and 97 runs scored.